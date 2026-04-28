Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Final Spot At Stake As PSZ Take On ISU

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 of PSL 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, April 28. Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of Pakistan Super League between PSZ and ISU at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, April 28. The Zalmi have been the side to beat in the tournament as they have lost just one match and have been dominant in the other matches. They possess the most formidable batting line-ups of the tournament, including Pakistan talismanic batter Babar Azam, along with others like Kusal Mendis and Mohammad Haris. On the bowling front, Sufiyan Muqeem and Nahid Rana have been consistent performers for them. On the other hand, Islamabad also have been clinical in the season so far, finishing at the second spot in the points table with six wins in ten matches. Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas have been their mainstays with the bat, while Shadab Khan led the bowling department of the United.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Apr 2026, 06:24:37 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report The National Stadium surface in Karachi has offered something for both batters and bowlers throughout the PSL 2026. While several matches here have turned into high-scoring contests, there have also been games where the pitch has played slower and assisted the bowlers.

28 Apr 2026, 05:57:12 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Weather There is no prediction of rain in today's match AccuWeather

28 Apr 2026, 05:37:45 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Prediction Google’s prediction slightly tilts in favour of Peshawar Zalmi, giving them a 55% win probability compared to Islamabad United’s 45%. It suggests a closely contested match rather than a one-sided affair

28 Apr 2026, 05:20:12 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Squads Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie