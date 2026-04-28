Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Final Spot At Stake As PSZ Take On ISU

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report
The National Stadium surface in Karachi has offered something for both batters and bowlers throughout the PSL 2026. While several matches here have turned into high-scoring contests, there have also been games where the pitch has played slower and assisted the bowlers.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Weather
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Prediction
Google’s prediction slightly tilts in favour of Peshawar Zalmi, giving them a 55% win probability compared to Islamabad United’s 45%. It suggests a closely contested match rather than a one-sided affair
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Squads
Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson
Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Qualifier 1: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of PSL 2026 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.