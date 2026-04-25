Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi And Co In Must Win Situation

Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Squads
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haseebullah Khan(w), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem
Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Follow Our IPL Coverage
Weekend means exciting double headers in the Indian Premier League and today, the Delhi Capitals lock horns with Punjab Kings in a North Indian derby, whereas the Rajasthan Royals welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening. Get the live scores and more from our coverage.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Welcome
Reigning champions Lahore go head-to-head with table toppers Peshawar in match number 38 of the 2026 Pakistan Super League. Follow along for the live updates, scores and more from the Gaddafi Stadium.