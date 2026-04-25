Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi And Co In Must Win Situation

A gimpse from the Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL match. X | Pakistan Super League

Good Evening Cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage of match number 38 of the Pakistan Super League 2026, featuring the Shaheen Shah Afridi's defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the current table toppers Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, at the Gaddafi Stadium. It's a must-win tie for Qalandars, who are currently in 5th place. Shaheen Afridi and co have the opportunity to keep their playoff dreams alive if they secure all 2 points tonight. In their way stands Babar Azam’s unbeaten Zalmi, who have already qualified and are clinical in their pursuit of a top-two finish. Stay tuned and follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Apr 2026, 05:33:57 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Squads Peshawar Zalmi Squad: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haseebullah Khan(w), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem

25 Apr 2026, 04:47:59 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Follow Our IPL Coverage Weekend means exciting double headers in the Indian Premier League and today, the Delhi Capitals lock horns with Punjab Kings in a North Indian derby, whereas the Rajasthan Royals welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening. Get the live scores and more from our coverage.