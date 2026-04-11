PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings From The Front With Match-Winning Half-Century

Summary of this article
Shreyas Iyer maintained his consistency with another half-century
He scored an unbeaten 69 chasing 220
Iyer was awarded player of the match for his performance
In a big chase of 220, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer produced a clinical, unbeaten 69 off 33 balls to ensure his side remained atop the IPL 2026 table. While the openers provided the spark, it was Iyer’s tactical brilliance and composed finishing that saw PBKS cross the line with 7 balls to spare.
Iyer walked into a pressure-cooker situation after the rapid dismissals of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Despite the foundation being laid, the required run rate remained hovering near ten. Unlike the frantic aggression seen earlier in the afternoon, Iyer’s knock was a lesson in calculated risk-taking.
He stabilized the innings initially, rotating strike with Nehal Wadhera to keep the scoreboard ticking. Once settled, the captain unleashed his trademark inside-out drives and authoritative pulls. His fifty came off just 24 deliveries, punctuated by five crisp boundaries and five towering sixes.
He particularly targeted the SRH spinners, ensuring that the momentum shift caused by Marco Jansen’s earlier stunner was quickly neutralized.
Shreyas Iyer - Leading From The Front
What stood out in Iyer's performance was his ability to absorb the pressure of the death overs. Facing a disciplined spell from Shivang Kumar, who had already claimed three wickets, Iyer remained unfazed. He finished the game in the 19th over, fittingly hitting the winning runs to take PBKS to 223/4.
This unbeaten 69 serves as a strong statement for the PBKS skipper, whose consistency has been a pillar for the franchise this season. Beyond the runs, his leadership in a 200-plus chase showcased a captain at the peak of his powers. With this victory, Iyer has not only secured two vital points but also reinforced Punjab Kings’ status as the team to beat in IPL 2026.