PBKS Vs SRH: Priyansh Arya Brings Up Fifty In Just 16 Balls, Clinches His Fastest Half-Century In IPL

Summary of this article
Priyansh Arya scored his fastest half-century of IPL career
He brought up his fifty in just 16 balls
Priyansh achieved the feat only in the powerplay against SRH
In a direct response to Abhishek Sharma’s earlier fireworks, Punjab Kings’ young sensation Priyansh Arya delivered a masterclass in power-hitting, reaching a half-century in just 16 balls during a big chase of 221 against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2026 match 17 clash at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket stadium in Mullanpur.
Chasing a daunting target, the 25-year-old left-hander turned the stadium into his personal playground. Arya made his intentions clear in the very first over, dismantling the SRH spin experiment with Harsh Dubey before turning his attention to the seasoned Jaydev Unadkat.
The landmark moment came in the final over of the powerplay against Harshal Patel. Arya launched back-to-back sixes over extra cover and long-on, followed by a crisp lofted drive over mid-on to bring up his fifty. His blitz, combined with Prabhsimran Singh’s aggression, guided PBKS to a staggering 93/0 in just 6 overs, keeping the home side firmly ahead of the required rate
In total, his whirlwind half-century was punctuated by five boundaries and five massive sixes, accounting for 50 of his 57 runs coming solely from hits to the fence.
Priyansh Arya - The Rising Star For PBKS
This innings is yet another chapter in what is becoming a breakout year for Arya. After a sensational debut season where he neared 500 runs, he entered IPL 2026 with immense expectations. He recently made headlines by smashing six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League and scoring a century in the DY Patil T20 Cup.
Despite a quiet start to the season with a low score against Gujarat Titans, Arya’s form has been trending upward. His blistering 39 off 11 balls against Chennai Super Kings last week was a sign of things to come, but today’s 16-ball fifty—his fastest in the IPL—confirms his status as one of the most dangerous openers in the circuit.