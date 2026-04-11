PBKS Vs SRH: Priyansh Arya Brings Up Fifty In Just 16 Balls, Clinches His Fastest Half-Century In IPL

Priyansh Arya displayed instance of some exceptional power-hitting and brought up his fifty in just 16 deliveries during IPL 2026 clash against SRH

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PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya Fifty Mullanpur
Priyansh Arya celebrates after scoring fifty during PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary of this article

  • Priyansh Arya scored his fastest half-century of IPL career

  • He brought up his fifty in just 16 balls

  • Priyansh achieved the feat only in the powerplay against SRH

In a direct response to Abhishek Sharma’s earlier fireworks, Punjab Kings’ young sensation Priyansh Arya delivered a masterclass in power-hitting, reaching a half-century in just 16 balls during a big chase of 221 against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2026 match 17 clash at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket stadium in Mullanpur.

Chasing a daunting target, the 25-year-old left-hander turned the stadium into his personal playground. Arya made his intentions clear in the very first over, dismantling the SRH spin experiment with Harsh Dubey before turning his attention to the seasoned Jaydev Unadkat.

The landmark moment came in the final over of the powerplay against Harshal Patel. Arya launched back-to-back sixes over extra cover and long-on, followed by a crisp lofted drive over mid-on to bring up his fifty. His blitz, combined with Prabhsimran Singh’s aggression, guided PBKS to a staggering 93/0 in just 6 overs, keeping the home side firmly ahead of the required rate

In total, his whirlwind half-century was punctuated by five boundaries and five massive sixes, accounting for 50 of his 57 runs coming solely from hits to the fence.

Priyansh Arya - The Rising Star For PBKS

This innings is yet another chapter in what is becoming a breakout year for Arya. After a sensational debut season where he neared 500 runs, he entered IPL 2026 with immense expectations. He recently made headlines by smashing six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League and scoring a century in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

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Despite a quiet start to the season with a low score against Gujarat Titans, Arya’s form has been trending upward. His blistering 39 off 11 balls against Chennai Super Kings last week was a sign of things to come, but today’s 16-ball fifty—his fastest in the IPL—confirms his status as one of the most dangerous openers in the circuit.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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