PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 17 At Mullanpur Stadium
Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Saturday, April 11, 2026. PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Runner-Up of the last edition, Punjab Kings have commenced their season with two back-to-back wins. Although their third match got washed out due to rain in Kolkata, their bowlers looked sharp with the new ball. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have made it clear that they will gun for the trophy once again in this edition. Meanwhile, SRH had a topsy turvy start to their campaign. After losing their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they came back strong against Kolkata Knight Riders. But the momentum, once again slipped away against Lucknow Super Giants. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan will look to make sure they grab two points against PBKS.
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