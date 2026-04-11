PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 17 At Mullanpur Stadium

Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Saturday, April 11, 2026. PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Runner-Up of the last edition, Punjab Kings have commenced their season with two back-to-back wins. Although their third match got washed out due to rain in Kolkata, their bowlers looked sharp with the new ball. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have made it clear that they will gun for the trophy once again in this edition. Meanwhile, SRH had a topsy turvy start to their campaign. After losing their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they came back strong against Kolkata Knight Riders. But the momentum, once again slipped away against Lucknow Super Giants. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan will look to make sure they grab two points against PBKS.

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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mullanpur, Punjab. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Ben Dwarshuis
Punjab Kings' Ben Dwarshuis during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mullanpur, Punjab. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at MYS Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at MYS Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, right, and Travis Head during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at MYS Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-
Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH Indian Premier League cricket match-Shashank Singh
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP
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