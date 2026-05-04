IPL 2026: CSK Cricketer Ramakrishna Ghosh Ruled Out Of Season With Fractured Foot

After an impressive debut performance that included a key wicket and a spectacular catch, Chennai Super Kings pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season

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indian premier league 2026 chennai super kings ramakrishna ghosh ruled out of season
Chennai Super Kings' Ramakrishna Ghosh celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out of IPL 2026

  • He suffered an injury on his debut against Mumbai Indians

  • Ghosh suffered a right-foot fracture during the game

Chennai Super Kings suffered another injury blow as pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh was on Sunday ruled out of the IPL 2026 with a fractured right foot.

Ghosh suffered the niggle during CSK’s match against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, which the home side won by 8 wicket.

“Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026,” the franchise announced on its official 'X' handle.

The CSK is yet to announce a replacement for Ghosh, who took 1 for 24 in three overs against MI.

The Maharashtra pacer is the latest in the line of CSK players who have missed this IPL season with injuries. The others include Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, and Nathan Ellis.

Former captain MS Dhoni is also recovering from a calf injury and is yet to play a match this season.

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 Season So Far

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have navigated a challenging, inconsistent 2026 IPL campaign, currently holding a 4-5 win-loss record. Positioned sixth, they find themselves in a precarious playoff race where they must string together consecutive victories to break into the top four.

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Despite this, their clinical eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on May 2 provided a much-needed morale boost, showcasing a disciplined bowling performance and a composed run chase.

Adding to their narrative of bad luck, the match proved bittersweet for debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh. The 28-year-old pacer delivered an impressive first outing, returning figures of 1/24 in his three overs, including the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. His impact was immediate; he also pulled off a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Will Jacks earlier in the game.

Unfortunately, it was the last piece of action the all-rounder participated in the IPL 2026.

(Using PTI Inputs)

Q

What injury ruled Ramakrishna Ghosh out of the IPL 2026 season?

A

Ramakrishna Ghosh was ruled out of the remainder of the season after sustaining a right foot fracture during his debut match.

Q

How did Ramakrishna Ghosh perform in his debut IPL match against Mumbai Indians?

A

He delivered an impressive debut performance, taking 1/24 in three overs—including the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav—and pulling off a spectacular diving catch.

Q

How old is Ramakrishna Ghosh?

A

Ramakrishna Ghosh is 28 years old.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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