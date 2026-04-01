IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 81 off 44 deliveries while Sai Sudharsan raced to a 57-ball century batting first in the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match 34

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Virat Kohli in action during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli is in the top spot of the highest run-getter in IPL 2026

  • Sai Sudharsan moves up to tenth place in the race for Orange Cap

  • Anshul Kamboj is the current holder of the Purple Cap

The Match 34 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was a high-scoring extravaganza that significantly impacted the leaderboards for both the Orange and Purple Caps.

Sai Sudharsan was the undisputed star for the Titans, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to become the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. He was expertly countered by RCB’s Virat Kohli, who moved into third place overall with an 81, and Devdutt Padikkal, whose blistering 55 provided the middle-order firepower needed to complete the chase with ease.

On the bowling front, the pace bowlers found it difficult to contain the scoring on a flat Chinnaswamy deck, but Suyash Sharma managed to provide impact by picking up the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill, finishing with figures of 1/36.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to tighten his grip on the Purple Cap as well as he picked up a wicket and registered figures of 1/31.

For the Titans, Rashid Khan was the sole threat in a tough outing, dismissing Padikkal just as he was threatening to finish the game early. He scalped two wickets conceding just 49 runs.

These individual performances have further congested the top of the standings, making the race for the caps one of the most competitive in recent IPL history.

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Orange Cap Standings After Match 34

The Orange Cap leaderboard is currently a fascinating mix of young Indian talent and seasoned international stalwarts. In the pursuit of the Orange Cap, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli has surged to the top of the leaderboard following his match-winning unbeaten knock. He currently leads with 328 runs from 7 matches, maintaining a solid average of 54.67 and a strike rate of 157.32.

He is followed closely by the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Abhishek Sharma, who has amassed 323 runs at an explosive strike rate of 215.33, and Heinrich Klaasen, who sits in third with 320 runs at an average of 53.33.

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill occupies the fourth spot with 297 runs (average 49.50), while Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson rounds out the top five with 293 runs, including two centuries earlier this season.

Despite his record-breaking century in the recent match, Sai Sudharsan currently sits in 10th position overall with 235 runs, having made a massive leap up the table with his recent form.

Purple Cap Standings After Match 34

The battle for the Purple Cap has seen a shift at the summit, with Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj reclaiming the lead. Kamboj has picked up 14 wickets in 7 matches with an economy of 8.96 and a best of 3/22.

He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants’ Prince Yadav, who has 13 scalps to his name at an economy of 8.38. Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans are tied for the third spot with 12 wickets each, though Malinga holds a slightly better economy of 9.43.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer completes the top five with 11 wickets and a frugal economy of 7.96. Following the match against GT, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar also moved to 11 wickets, though he sits just outside the top five on average and economy.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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