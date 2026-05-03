SC Delhi 0-0 Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Stalemate in the Capital As Both Sides Fail to Find the Net

Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC played out a goalless draw. Despite both sides creating several scoring opportunities throughout the match, neither team could break the deadlock, resulting in them sharing the points

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
sc delhi vs punjab fc indian super league 2025-26 match report
SC Delhi and Punjab FC footballers fighting for the ball during ISL 2025-26 match at Delhi. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Both sides struggled with clinical finishing, most notably SC Delhi’s Matija Babovic and Joseph Sunny

  • Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh produced an acrobatic save to deny Sourav K

  • SC Delhi’s defense, anchored by a disciplined Rafael Ribeiro, effectively neutralized Punjab FC’s high-scoring attackers

Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC could not capitalise on their chances as they played out a goalless draw in their Indian Super League match at New Delhi on Saturday.

The Shers remained in seventh place with 15 points from nine matches, while SC Delhi moved one place to 10th in the table with 10 points from 10 games.

Punjab FC showed strong attacking intent in the opening phase of the first half, with Nsungusi Effiong, Bede Osuji, Dani Ramírez and Manglenthang Kipgen linking up effectively in the final third. The quartet combined well around the opposition box and troubled the defence with their movement and interplay.

The first real chance fell to Kipgen, whose low shot from the edge of the box was saved by goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.

Soon after, Osuji and Ramírez combined well on the left flank with a series of quick passes before the former delivered a cross aimed at Effiong inside the box, only for the goalkeeper to intercept it.

Related Content
Babovic nets a goal for Sporting Club Delhi. - X/OfficialSCDelhi
SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today's Indian Super League Match?
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs PBKS, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 35
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings win the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 35 – Check Result
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings win the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer Help Pull Off Kings' Record Chase
Related Content

Moments later, Bijoy Varghese rose highest to direct a corner towards goal, but his effort was kept out by a combination of the goalkeeper and centre-back Rafael Ribeiro.

The Shers continued their attacking approach, forcing SC Delhi to defend deep while looking to create chances on the counter-attack. Ricky Shabong and Pramveer Singh both came close to scoring after the half hour mark, but their efforts narrowly missed the target.

Despite Punjab's dominance, the best chance of the first half fell to the home side in stoppage time. Lamgoulen Semkholun delivered a cross into the box which was deflected into the path of Matija Babovic, who was completely unmarked near the edge of the six-yard area.

With only the goalkeeper to beat, the Serbian blazed his effort over the crossbar, squandering a golden opportunity to give his side the lead.

The home side made a brighter start to the second half, showing greater control in the opposition half and looking more threatening in attack.

Sourav came close to scoring before the hour mark after a mazy run that saw him beat three defenders, but the winger's left-footed effort was acrobatically saved by Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh.

Moments later, Joseph Sunny squandered a golden opportunity for the home side. The striker latched onto a pass from Abdul Halik Hudu and, with Arshdeep rushing off his line, attempted to chip the goalkeeper, only to see his effort sail over the crossbar.

The home side's defence kept the visitors' attack under control with a disciplined display, especially Rafael Ribeiro, who did well to keep Effiong quiet for large parts of the half.

Despite that, the striker was involved in Punjab’s best chance of the second period, cleverly back-heeling a low pass from Khaimingthang Lhungdim into the path of the onrushing Ramírez. The midfielder shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot but blasted his effort over the bar.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  4. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Nationwide Emergency Alert Drill To Trigger Test Messages On Phones

  4. In Photos: West Bengal Repoll Draws Steady Voter Turnout

  5. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Iran Says War With US ‘Likely’ As Trump Rejects Proposal

  2. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  3. Iran Standoff Drags On, Puts Pressure On Trump Amid Unmet War Goals

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. US sanctions China-based crude terminal operator of trading Iran oil

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign