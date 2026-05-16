Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Title-chasing Punjab FC look to secure a crucial victory at the PJN Stadium to draw level at the summit of the ISL table. Conversely, an embattled Odisha FC side will fight to keep their late-season momentum alive

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Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, Live Streaming ISL 2025-26:
Odisha FC footballers in action in ISL 2025-26. Photo: OdishaFC/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Title-chasing Punjab FC aim for a vital three points to draw level at the absolute summit of the ISL standings

  • An inconsistent Odisha FC side fights for home turf pride to reverse their recent slump

  • Check standings and live streaming details below

An intriguing battle is set to unfold in the Indian Super League as a highly-motivated Punjab FC takes on an embattled Odisha FC side at the PJN Stadium. With the league reaching its business end, both teams find themselves on completely different trajectories, making this a must-win fixture for reasons at opposite ends of the table.

For Punjab FC, the stakes couldn't be higher. Under the astute guidance of head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, the Shers have emerged as genuine title contenders. Currently sitting in sixth place with 19 points from 11 matches, they are just three points adrift of league leaders East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

Following a gritty, goalless draw against East Bengal, a victory tonight would catapult Punjab right into a tie at the summit. The Shers will heavily rely on the lethal form of forward Nsungusi Effiong, who has netted seven times this season, alongside playmaker Dani Ramírez.

Conversely, Odisha FC finds themselves in a tough position under T.G. Purushothaman. Placed 12th in the standings with just 10 points from 11 matches, the Juggernauts are fighting to climb away from the bottom spots. Despite their struggles, Odisha has shown steady progress in recent weeks, showing much better cohesion in transitions and defense.

The hosts will lean on joint-top scorers Rahim Ali and Suhair VP to exploit gaps in Punjab’s backline. Historically, Odisha holds the upper hand in this fixture with two wins to Punjab's one, and they will look to harness that past dominance. Expect an intense tactical battle where Punjab’s lethal counter-attacks meet Odisha's desperate search for a season-defining upset.

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ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1East Bengal FC116411822
2Mohun Bagan Super Giant116411322
3Mumbai City FC12642622
4Jamshedpur FC12633521
5Bengaluru FC12552520
6FC Goa12552520
7Punjab FC11542719
8Kerala Blasters FC12426-314
9NorthEast United FC12345-713
10Inter Kashi FC11335-512
11SC Delhi11245-310
12Odisha FC11245-710
13Chennaiyin FC12237-119
14Mohammedan SC12039-233

Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, India.

Q

When will the Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played on May 16, Saturday and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26 match?

A

The Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

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