GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match

Summary of this article
GT host KKR in IPL 2026 match 25
Shubman Gill. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan are in form for GT
KKR, meanwhile, is struggling with their top players, Finn Allen and Cameron Green misfiring
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heads to Ahmedabad as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25. The two teams are currently on completely different paths. GT is enjoying a resurgence with back-to-back wins, while KKR is fighting a desperate battle to secure their first victory of the season.
The Titans have found their rhythm largely due to the world-class opening pair of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Both batters recently struck half-centuries against Lucknow, with Gill also making history by becoming the youngest player to reach 4,000 IPL runs.
On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna has been lethal, fresh off a four-wicket haul, while Rashid Khan continues to be the defensive anchor in the middle overs.
Given KKR is a side who has struggled to deal with spin in the middle overs, GT will want to double down by adding Sai Kishore to their playing XI. Added with Sundar and Rashid, Sai Kishore can apply the classical spin choke to KKR's middle order.
For the Knight Riders, the season has been a struggle. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has shown glimpses of class, including a 67-run knock earlier in the tournament, but he lacks consistent support.
High-profile overseas stars like Cameron Green and Finn Allen have yet to find their footing, leaving a massive burden on Rinku Singh to finish games. While Rinku has a legendary history at this ground, his 2026 form has been quiet so far.
Despite the team's winless streak, the bowlers have frequently managed to keep scores respectable, only to be let down by the batting unit. Vaibhav Arora has emerged as their most effective weapon, currently sitting in the top ten of the Purple Cap race with 6 wickets from five matches.
The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy remains KKR's strategic core. While they haven't picked up wickets in clusters as in previous years, they have maintained a tight economy rate, particularly in the middle overs.
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
GT: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Sai Kishore
KKR: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy
Who is likely to win today's match between GT and KKR?
Gujarat Titans are the heavy favorites with a 59% winning probability compared to Kolkata Knight Riders' 41%.
What is the head-to-head record between these two teams?
Across 5 total meetings, Gujarat Titans lead with 3 wins, Kolkata Knight Riders have 1 win, and 1 match ended in a No Result.
What is the pitch and weather report for Ahmedabad today?
It is expected to be a batting-friendly belter with extremely hot conditions (41°C daytime) and zero chance of rain.