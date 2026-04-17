GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match

GT vs KKR Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: With Gujarat Titans set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, find out the team news and likely playing 11 for both sides

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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Vaibhav Arora
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT host KKR in IPL 2026 match 25

  • Shubman Gill. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan are in form for GT

  • KKR, meanwhile, is struggling with their top players, Finn Allen and Cameron Green misfiring

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heads to Ahmedabad as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25. The two teams are currently on completely different paths. GT is enjoying a resurgence with back-to-back wins, while KKR is fighting a desperate battle to secure their first victory of the season.

The Titans have found their rhythm largely due to the world-class opening pair of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Both batters recently struck half-centuries against Lucknow, with Gill also making history by becoming the youngest player to reach 4,000 IPL runs.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna has been lethal, fresh off a four-wicket haul, while Rashid Khan continues to be the defensive anchor in the middle overs.

Given KKR is a side who has struggled to deal with spin in the middle overs, GT will want to double down by adding Sai Kishore to their playing XI. Added with Sundar and Rashid, Sai Kishore can apply the classical spin choke to KKR's middle order.

For the Knight Riders, the season has been a struggle. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has shown glimpses of class, including a 67-run knock earlier in the tournament, but he lacks consistent support.

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High-profile overseas stars like Cameron Green and Finn Allen have yet to find their footing, leaving a massive burden on Rinku Singh to finish games. While Rinku has a legendary history at this ground, his 2026 form has been quiet so far.

Despite the team's winless streak, the bowlers have frequently managed to keep scores respectable, only to be let down by the batting unit. Vaibhav Arora has emerged as their most effective weapon, currently sitting in the top ten of the Purple Cap race with 6 wickets from five matches.

The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy remains KKR's strategic core. While they haven't picked up wickets in clusters as in previous years, they have maintained a tight economy rate, particularly in the middle overs.

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

GT: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Kishore

KKR: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

Q

Who is likely to win today's match between GT and KKR?

A

Gujarat Titans are the heavy favorites with a 59% winning probability compared to Kolkata Knight Riders' 41%.

Q

What is the head-to-head record between these two teams?

A

Across 5 total meetings, Gujarat Titans lead with 3 wins, Kolkata Knight Riders have 1 win, and 1 match ended in a No Result.

Q

What is the pitch and weather report for Ahmedabad today?

A

It is expected to be a batting-friendly belter with extremely hot conditions (41°C daytime) and zero chance of rain.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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