SRH Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Table-Toppers Punjab Kings Face Sunrisers Hyderabad Challenge

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and Prabhsimran Singh interact between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and Prabhsimran Singh interact between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma