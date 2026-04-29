MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Summary of this article
Mumbai fighting to stay alive in playoff race; must-win situation at home
Hyderabad enter with strong form and balanced lineup advantage
High-scoring Wankhede conditions could make chasing the key factor
Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29, with the hosts desperately searching for momentum.
Hardik Pandya’s side have endured a tough campaign, sitting near the bottom of the table with just two wins in seven matches, making this a must-win clash to keep their playoff hopes alive.
In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive in strong form, placed third on the points table with five wins from eight matches. Their recent surge has been powered by a destructive batting lineup and improved bowling depth, giving them a clear edge in confidence heading into this contest.
The Wankhede surface is expected to produce a high-scoring encounter, with an average first-innings score around 170+ and a slight advantage for chasing teams due to dew later in the evening. Historically, Mumbai hold the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 15 of 25 meetings, including a dominant record at this venue.
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Google’s win probability slightly favors Mumbai Indians at 54%, with Sunrisers Hyderabad at 46%, reflecting the fine margins in this contest. Despite Mumbai’s poor form, their strong head-to-head record and familiarity with home conditions keep them in the fight.
However, Hyderabad’s current momentum and balanced squad make them equally dangerous, setting up a closely contested battle likely to be decided in the final overs.
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Probable XIs
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Pat Cummis (c), Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Impact Player: Sakib Hussain
When is Match No. 41 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026?
Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29 in Match No. 41 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Who is likely to win MI vs SRH Match 41?
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge with around 54% win probability, but it remains a close contest.