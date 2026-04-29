MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar , right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar , right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool