Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Bangla Tigers Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third ODI at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd ODI
Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns in the 3rd ODI in Dhaka on Sunday, June 14. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Bangladesh are leading the series by 2-0 against Australia

  • The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the third and final One-Day International of the series. The Bangla Tigers have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will look to script history by whitewashing the Aussies for the first time.

Meanwhile, for Australia, it would be a matter of pride as a decorated team like them is not expected to get whitewashed by Bangladesh. The Aussies are expected to come all guns blazing in the final ODI encounter and would be hoping to end the series with a solid win.

Bangladesh secured its first one-day international series win over Australia on Thursday. A 2 1/2-hour rain delay forced a revised DLS target of 192 in 41 overs and Bangladesh reached 195-5 with six overs to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Check out the live score of BAN vs AUS 3rd ODI here.

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third ODI.

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w/c), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

Related Content
Nikhil Chaudhary receiving his debut Tasmania cap - Instagram/Nikhil Chaudhary
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka. - X/Bangladesh Cricket
Australia won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Mirpur, kicking off the three-match series - X/BCBtigers
Pakistan's Shadab Khan, second right, and Abdul Samad, second left, shakes hand with Australian players on the end of the third one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, June 4, 2026. - AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

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