Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Bangla Tigers Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first
Bangladesh are leading the series by 2-0 against Australia
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the third and final One-Day International of the series. The Bangla Tigers have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will look to script history by whitewashing the Aussies for the first time.
Meanwhile, for Australia, it would be a matter of pride as a decorated team like them is not expected to get whitewashed by Bangladesh. The Aussies are expected to come all guns blazing in the final ODI encounter and would be hoping to end the series with a solid win.
Bangladesh secured its first one-day international series win over Australia on Thursday. A 2 1/2-hour rain delay forced a revised DLS target of 192 in 41 overs and Bangladesh reached 195-5 with six overs to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third ODI.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w/c), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam