India Vs England, 1st T20I: Check Chester-Le-Street Hourly Weather And Likely XIs For The Series Opener

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India face England in the first T20I at Chester-le-Street, aiming to recover from their Ireland series defeat. Read the full preview, weather forecast and match insights

India Vs Ireland, 1st T20I: match report
Ireland beat India by 34 runs to take 1-0 lead in series. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India begin the series looking to bounce back after a 2-0 T20I defeat to Ireland

  • England aim to make home advantage count in the opening match at Chester-le-Street

  • Cloudy conditions with a slight chance of showers are forecast for the series opener

India begin their five-match T20I series against England at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, arriving off the back of a stinging 2-0 defeat to Ireland, their first bilateral T20I series loss to the Associate side in eight attempts. Shreyas Iyer's tenure as captain has started under scrutiny.

England, meanwhile, are still absorbing a Test series defeat to New Zealand and Ben Stokes' sudden retirement. Harry Brook leads, with a series win likely to strengthen his case for the vacant Test captaincy.

Jofra Archer is unlikely to feature so soon after a Test, with Sonny Baker or Luke Wood favoured instead.

India have Varun Chakravarthy back, forcing a tough call among Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to wait for his T20I debut.

Both sides arrive with momentum behind them despite recent dips, India have won the Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup, while England look more settled than the world champions right now.

Also Check: India Vs England Live Streaming, 1st T20I

India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Hourly Weather

Chester-le-Street is expected to witness mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of brief showers, although prolonged rain is not forecast. Temperatures are likely to hover around 21°C, and while passing showers could interrupt play, conditions should allow for a near-complete contest.

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India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Likely XIs

England have already announced their playing XI on the eve of the first T20I as usual.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Vs England,1st T20I: Squads

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

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