India Vs England Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch The Five-Match Series Opener?

India aim to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could make his much-awaited T20I debut for India
Check live streaming, squads and other details below
India begin their five-match T20I series against England at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, hoping to quickly put behind a disappointing 2-0 series defeat to Ireland. Shreyas Iyer's side endured a shock loss in Belfast, where inconsistent batting and missed opportunities exposed several concerns ahead of a far sterner challenge.
The England tour now presents India with the perfect opportunity to respond against one of the world's strongest white-ball sides, while all eyes will also be on whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally makes his much-awaited T20I debut after sitting out the Ireland series.
England, meanwhile, enter the contest eager to capitalize on home conditions despite missing injured pacer Jofra Archer. Captain Harry Brook will rely on an explosive batting unit featuring Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, while experienced spinner Adil Rashid is expected to play a key role in the middle overs.
The Riverside surface has traditionally offered assistance to both batters and seamers, making the powerplay battle crucial for both teams. England will also be looking to avenge recent defeats to India in ICC events and gain early momentum in the series.
India's bowling attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, will be tasked with containing England's aggressive top order, while the visitors need greater contributions from their batting unit after their struggles in Ireland.
Players such as Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will be under pressure to deliver, with India searching for a much-improved performance. With both teams beginning a new T20 cycle ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup and the return of cricket to the Olympics, the opening match carries significance beyond just the series scoreline.
India Vs England,1st T20I: Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi
India Vs England, 1st T20I: Live Streaming/Telecast
When and where will the 1st T20I between India and England be played?
The 1st T20I between India and England will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1.
Where can you watch the 1st T20I match between India and England?
The first T20I between India and England will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live action will begin at 10:00 PM IST.