MI Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 41

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, 33, and others celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, 33, and others celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool