MI Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 41

Summary of this article
Mumbai under pressure with poor form; must-win clash to stay alive in playoff race
Hyderabad riding winning momentum with strong batting and balanced bowling attack
Check match facts and everything about the contest
Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29, with both teams heading into the clash in contrasting form.
While Mumbai are struggling in the bottom half of the table with just two wins from seven matches, Hyderabad have surged into the top three with a strong run of victories, making this a crucial mid-season encounter.
For Mumbai, the campaign has been far from ideal. Hardik Pandya’s side is under pressure after a heavy defeat in their previous outing, and injuries have only added to their concerns, including uncertainty around key players and squad balance. With time running out, this match is almost a must-win if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have bounced back impressively after a slow start, putting together a four-match winning streak. Their batting unit has been particularly destructive, with players like Ishan Kishan leading the charge, while their bowling attack has also found rhythm, making them one of the most balanced sides in the competition right now.
Historically, Mumbai hold the edge in this rivalry with around 15 wins compared to Hyderabad’s 10, but current form tilts the balance towards the visitors. With Wankhede known for high-scoring games and chasing sides often having the advantage, fans can expect a run-fest where momentum and execution under pressure could decide the outcome.
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: 29 April 2026 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Jayaraman Madanagopal
3rd Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: MI (1st), SRH (4th)
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 25
Mumbai Indians Won: 15
Sunrisers Hyderabad Won: 10
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match?
The MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.