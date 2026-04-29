MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Mumbai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match 41

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today

All eyes will be on MI's playing XI with one name being the most prominent - Rohit Sharma. The former captain is out with a hamstring injury since April 12, and doubts continue around his availability but going by the videos posted by the MI social media as shown him batting at the nets. MI's latest recruit, Keshav Maharaj, in place of Mitchell Santner, has joined the squad.