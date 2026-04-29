MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Mumbai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match 41

Check MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026 hourly weather forecast in Mumbai, including rain chances, temperature updates, and match-time conditions in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Wankhede-Stadium
The Wankhede Stadium. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI take on SRH in match 41 of IPL 2026

  • Mumbai have won just two games this campaign

  • SRH are in form and are third on the IPL 2026 points table

In match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29 at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29.

MI are struggling for form under Hardik Pandya. The five-time champions have won just two games and are placed ninth in the IPL 2026 points table.

As for SRH, they are third in the table with five wins and will be raring to go under the returning Pat Cummins. The batters have started to fire and with an under-pressure MI bowling attack, SRH will be raring to go at them.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches Played: 34

  • MI won: 15

  • SRH won: 19

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today

All eyes will be on MI's playing XI with one name being the most prominent - Rohit Sharma. The former captain is out with a hamstring injury since April 12, and doubts continue around his availability but going by the videos posted by the MI social media as shown him batting at the nets. MI's latest recruit, Keshav Maharaj, in place of Mitchell Santner, has joined the squad.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Mumbai's Hourly Weather

Mumbai's weather today Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

Expect a hot and sunny evening for the fans and players inside the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Temperatures will vary from 34 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 62%.

Related Content
RR will take on the SRH in match 36 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 25. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
RR Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 36
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31
Abhishek Sharma in action during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Hyderabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Kolkata's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 6 Today - Photo: AP/Bikas Das
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Kolkata's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 6 Today
Related Content

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Jatinder Singh Century Propels Team | OMA: 164/3 (30)

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

  3. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

  5. DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Raze Capitals' Top-Order To Engineer Nine-Wicket Thrashing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  3. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  4. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  5. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Can India Continue Winning Run Against Title Favorites China?

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  2. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  3. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  4. EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

  5. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  2. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  5. Ukraine Downs Record 33,000 Russian Drones In March

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: 18.39% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

  2. Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Astrology Remedies For Protection, Courage & Negativity

  3. Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

  4. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Jatinder Singh Century Propels Team | OMA: 164/3 (30)

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  6. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  7. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  8. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings