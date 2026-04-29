MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Mumbai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match 41

Summary of this article
MI take on SRH in match 41 of IPL 2026
Mumbai have won just two games this campaign
SRH are in form and are third on the IPL 2026 points table
In match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29 at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29.
MI are struggling for form under Hardik Pandya. The five-time champions have won just two games and are placed ninth in the IPL 2026 points table.
As for SRH, they are third in the table with five wins and will be raring to go under the returning Pat Cummins. The batters have started to fire and with an under-pressure MI bowling attack, SRH will be raring to go at them.
MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: H2H Record
Matches Played: 34
MI won: 15
SRH won: 19
MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today
All eyes will be on MI's playing XI with one name being the most prominent - Rohit Sharma. The former captain is out with a hamstring injury since April 12, and doubts continue around his availability but going by the videos posted by the MI social media as shown him batting at the nets. MI's latest recruit, Keshav Maharaj, in place of Mitchell Santner, has joined the squad.
MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Mumbai's Hourly Weather
Expect a hot and sunny evening for the fans and players inside the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Temperatures will vary from 34 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 62%.
MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar