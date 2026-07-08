Khelo India Youth Games 2026: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Announces Telangana As Host State

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced Telangana as the host for the eighth Khelo India Youth Games
The event supports India’s long-term goal of building a elite sporting pipeline
Following recent editions in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, the Games continue to expand
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on Wednesday that Telangana has been selected to host the upcoming eighth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), scheduled for November 2026.
This selection marks Telangana as the second southern Indian state to host the prestigious event in the last three years, following Tamil Nadu’s hosting duties in 2024. Bihar hosted the most recent edition in May 2025.
Highlighting the importance of regional inclusivity, Dr. Mandaviya stated, “In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to spread major national events in all regions of the country, it is appropriate that Telangana should get the opportunity to host the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games.
The state has the infrastructure and the enthusiasm to host these Games where at least 8000 athletes, officials and support staff are expected to participate.”
Regarding the timing of the event, the Minister added, “We should see some quality performances this year. The Khelo India Youth Games 2026 are coming at the back of the Asian Games in Japan and our athletes should be in peak form. The Games in Telangana will be a good time to celebrate as upcoming athletes will be able to see their heroes up and close.”
India’s Growing Sporting Ambitions
The decision to bring the Youth Games to Telangana underscores India’s long-term vision to transform into a global sporting powerhouse. By rotating major events across the country, the government is not only decentralizing sporting infrastructure but also fostering a nationwide culture of excellence that bridges grassroots talent with elite performance.
This structured pipeline is essential for India’s objective of hosting major international events, such as the 2036 Olympics, as it ensures a steady stream of well-trained, globally competitive athletes groomed through a robust, tech-enabled, and scientifically supported development framework.
Khelo India Youth Games Keep Growing
The Khelo India Youth Games continue to evolve in scope. The 2025 Bihar edition featured 28 sports, with e-sports introduced as a demonstration event. That year saw 26 records broken—13 national youth records in weightlifting and 13 meet records in athletics.
In terms of regional dominance, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan secured the top three spots in the 2025 medal standings. In that same edition, host state Bihar finished 15th, while Telangana placed 13th. Previously, in the 2024 Tamil Nadu edition, the hosts finished second behind Maharashtra, with Telangana securing a sixth-place finish.