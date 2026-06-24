IOC To Decide Olympic 2036 Host In Mid-2029 With India's Bid To Go Through Reformed Selection Process

India is currently in the Continuous Dialogue stage with the IOC after submitting its Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Games in 2024

The Olympic flag is carried by Tadatoshi Akiba, second from right, Rebeca Andrade, Maryam Bukar Hassan, Nicolò Govoni, second from left, Filippo Grandi, Eliud Kipchoge, left, Cindy Ngamba, right, and Pita Taufatofua during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco