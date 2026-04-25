DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

There is no prediction of rain in today's match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25

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DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in match 35 of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: Salman Ali
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC will take on PBKS in match 35 of IPL 2026

  • There is no prediction of rain in today's match

  • The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

DC are entering this match on the back of a defeat against SRH and are currently tottering at the 6th spot in the points table with six points, while last year's defending champions, Punjab Kings, are at the top with 11 points in six games.

PBKS have been doing everything right so far, and there are no such big glaring holes in their unit. Their opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are going all guns blazing at the top, with Cooper Connolly also in sublime form.

Their top-order prowess is well complemented by the stability of Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis in the middle-order, while Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yuzvendra Chahal are carrying the bowling department pretty well on their backs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are marred by inconsistent performances in the season so far. While their top-order has misfired the majority of the time, Axar Patel's captaincy has also been under scrutiny for not managing the resources they have in the bowling department well.

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In the last match, he and Kuldeep Yadav, who are DC's premier spinners, bowled only two overs each, while part-timer Nitish Rana went on to complete his four-over quota for a whopping 55 runs.

DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
There is little to no prediction of rain in today's match between DC and PBKS in match 35 of IPL 2026. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

Q

Will there be rain today in DC vs PBKS match in IPL 2026?

A

No, there is no prediction of rain in today's match between DC and PBKS.

Q

When will the PBKS vs DC match begin?

A

The match 38 of IPL 2026 between DC and PBKS will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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