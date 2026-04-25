DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

A struggling Delhi Capitals is set to take on an in-form, Punjab Kings unit, who are riding high on their unbeaten streak this season, having won five of their six matches, while one got washed out

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Vikas Patwal
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DC Vs PBKS Match Facts
Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Punjab Kings in match 35 of IPL 2026 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC will lock horns with PBKS in match 35 of IPL 2026

  • DC have won three games out of the six played so far

  • PBKS have been unbeaten so far in the tournament

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against an in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

The Capitals have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are currently sitting at the sixth spot in the points table with 6 points from three wins and same number of losses from six games played so far.

DC have been unable to crack the code of chasing big targets, as they got opportunities to chase targets in excess of 200 thrice this season, but failed on all attempts. It's not a one-season problem for them as since 2024, out of the 10 occasions on which they got a target of 200 or more, they have been unsuccessful eight times.

Also, the utilisation of their bowling resources has been a problem for them, which was on display in the last match, where Kuldeep and Axar bowled only four overs between them. In comparison, part-timer Nitish Rana delivered his full quota of four overs for 55 runs, without any wickets.

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DC have raked in the services of England's Rehan Ahmed in place of Ben Duckett, who pulled out of the IPL to focus on his red-ball preparations for the upcoming English season.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are flying high, unbeaten in the season so far, winning five out of six matches played so far, while one got washed out. They are currently at the top of the points table with 11 points from 6 matches.

Cooper Connolly has come back from Perth, Australia, after getting a quick medical checkup from Cricket Australia and will be available for selection for the match against DC.

DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date: 25 April 2026 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Axar Patel (DC), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal and Virender Sharma

3rd Umpire: Kannur Swaroopanand

Match referee: Narayanan Kutty

Current Standings: DC (6th), PBKS (1st)

DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 35

RCB: 17

GT: 17

No Result: 1

Highest Score (DC): 231

Highest Score (PBKS): 206

Lowest Score (DC): 67

Lowest Score (PBKS): 104

DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

Q

When and where will the DC vs PBKS match be played?

A

The DC vs PBKS match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 25.

Q

When will the match between DC and PBKS start?

A

The match between PBKS and DC will start at 3:30 PM IST

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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