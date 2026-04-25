DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

Summary of this article
DC will lock horns with PBKS in match 35 of IPL 2026
DC have won three games out of the six played so far
PBKS have been unbeaten so far in the tournament
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against an in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25.
The Capitals have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are currently sitting at the sixth spot in the points table with 6 points from three wins and same number of losses from six games played so far.
DC have been unable to crack the code of chasing big targets, as they got opportunities to chase targets in excess of 200 thrice this season, but failed on all attempts. It's not a one-season problem for them as since 2024, out of the 10 occasions on which they got a target of 200 or more, they have been unsuccessful eight times.
Also, the utilisation of their bowling resources has been a problem for them, which was on display in the last match, where Kuldeep and Axar bowled only four overs between them. In comparison, part-timer Nitish Rana delivered his full quota of four overs for 55 runs, without any wickets.
DC have raked in the services of England's Rehan Ahmed in place of Ben Duckett, who pulled out of the IPL to focus on his red-ball preparations for the upcoming English season.
On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are flying high, unbeaten in the season so far, winning five out of six matches played so far, while one got washed out. They are currently at the top of the points table with 11 points from 6 matches.
Cooper Connolly has come back from Perth, Australia, after getting a quick medical checkup from Cricket Australia and will be available for selection for the match against DC.
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Date: 25 April 2026 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal and Virender Sharma
3rd Umpire: Kannur Swaroopanand
Match referee: Narayanan Kutty
Current Standings: DC (6th), PBKS (1st)
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 35
RCB: 17
GT: 17
No Result: 1
Highest Score (DC): 231
Highest Score (PBKS): 206
Lowest Score (DC): 67
Lowest Score (PBKS): 104
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey
When and where will the DC vs PBKS match be played?
The DC vs PBKS match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 25.
When will the match between DC and PBKS start?
The match between PBKS and DC will start at 3:30 PM IST