IPL 2026: RR Official Faces Heat As Video Flags Possible Anti-Corruption Breach

In a viral video circulation on social media, RR team manager Romi Bhinder is seen using mobile phone in player's dugout which could be a potential breach of IPL's anti-corruption protocol

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Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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Romi Bhinder under scanner
RR's team manager eyes a potential match ban, if the report from match referee flags IPL anti-corruption code breach. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR's team manager in trouble after video emerges of him using mobile phone in players dugout

  • It could be a potential breach of IPL's anti-corruption code

  • A BCCI official confirmed that action can be taken on RR manger, after report from the match referee

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are having a dream run on the field in the current season of the Indian Premier League, with wins in all four matches played so far, but a recent off-the-field controversy has caused turbulence in the franchise's dressing room.

In their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), RR's long-time team manager Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone during the match in the players' dugout, which is allegedly a breach of the IPL’s Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol.

The visual of the manager using a mobile phone was seen during the match with teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him in the dugout. At that time, it went unnoticed; however, after the match, a social media influencer uploaded the clip on the Instagram, which went viral in no time, causing problems for the RR management and their manager.

A BCCI official confirmed to PTI, that the breach of the PMOA has happened.

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official confirmed.

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On IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

The official also said that the breach made by RR's manager calls for an action but a decision will be taken by the match referee and on the basis of the ACU report.

"It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call," the senior official said.

According to the IPL guidelines on the matter, a team manager is allowed to use a mobile phone only in the dressing room area and not in the dugout. Other than the manager, the only other individual permitted to use electronic devices is the team analyst and that too only at a designated analyst table.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also commented on the matter asking league's governing council to look into this matter and take suitable action.

“Having a mobile phone in the dugout is a complete no-no. Did this really happen? I hope not. If it did, then the IPL governing council needs to take immediate action,” he posted.

Q

What is the controversy surrounding RR?

A

In a viral video, RR's team manager is seen using mobile phone in players dugout which could be a potential breach of IPL's anti-corruption protocol.

Q

What could be the possible sanctions of RR's team manager?

A

RR's team manager Romi Bhinder could get fined or even match ban, if match report from match referee confirms breach.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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