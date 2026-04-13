SRH Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi In Focus As Royals Take On SunRisers In Hyderabad

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: 30 Mins Away From The Toss
We are 30 minutes away from the toss with SunRisers Hyderabad going head-to-head against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 clash.
SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Mohd Siraj Pays Respect To Asha Bhosle At Her Final Rites
SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c)(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferriera, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: H2H
Surprisingly, SunRisers Hyderabad lead the H2H record with 12 wins to Rajasthan Royals' 9.
SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Weather Today In Hyderabad
With summers in India, Hyderabad will be pretty hot right now and the temperature will be around the 30 degrees Celsius. The high humidity will make it feel like much more than that though.
SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date: Monday, April 14, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between SRH vs RR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.