SRH Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi In Focus As Royals Take On SunRisers In Hyderabad

SRH Vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Check real-time updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Abhishek Sharma in action against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 clash at Mullanpur. IPL/X
SRH Vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13, Monday. RR currently sit at the top of the standings with a flawless record of four wins from four matches, fueled by a massive net run rate of +2.055. In contrast, the Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers are struggling in 7th place, having won only one of their four games. While SRH’s batting has been explosive, consistently crossing the 200-run mark, their bowling unit has failed to defend these totals, most recently allowing Punjab Kings to chase down 219. The headline act of the evening is the battle between two of the most aggressive opening pairs in the league. For the Royals, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the tournament, currently holding the Orange Cap with 200 runs and a strike rate near 300. He is well-supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a middle order featuring captain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. SRH will counter with the "Travishek" duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. While SRH has historically dominated this fixture at home with a 5-1 record against RR in Hyderabad, they must find a way to navigate a clinical Royals bowling attack led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi. Check play-by-play updates and live score of the SRH vs RR match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: 30 Mins Away From The Toss

We are 30 minutes away from the toss with SunRisers Hyderabad going head-to-head against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 clash.

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Mohd Siraj Pays Respect To Asha Bhosle At Her Final Rites

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c)(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferriera, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: H2H

Surprisingly, SunRisers Hyderabad lead the H2H record with 12 wins to Rajasthan Royals' 9.

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Weather Today In Hyderabad

With summers in India, Hyderabad will be pretty hot right now and the temperature will be around the 30 degrees Celsius. The high humidity will make it feel like much more than that though.

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

  • Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

  • Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • Date: Monday, April 14, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

SRH Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between SRH vs RR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.

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