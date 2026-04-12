SRH Vs RR Preview, IPL 2026: In-Form Rajasthan Visit Uppal To Take On Struggling Hyderabad

At the heart of Rajasthan's success is the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have consistently dismantled opposition attacks in the Powerplay

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Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals visit Uppal to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 21

  • The Royals are in an impeccable form; Hyderabad are struggling to get going

  • Preview available

A rampant Rajasthan Royals will look to tighten their grip on the top spot when they face an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monday.

The Royals have been the standout side this season, ticking almost every box with authority. Four commanding wins in as many games have underlined their dominance, powered by a destructive top order and a vastly improved bowling attack.

At the heart of their success is the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have consistently dismantled opposition attacks in the Powerplay.

Jaiswal's elegance combined with Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay have made them one of the most feared duos this season.

At number three, Dhruv Jurel has added stability, stitching partnerships and ensuring the early momentum is not lost.

The middle order, led by skipper Riyan Parag, remains largely untested, though it has not maximised the limited chances it has got so far, perhaps the only minor concern in an otherwise dominant campaign.

But what has truly marked RR’s transformation is their bowling. After finishing ninth last season due to a lack of penetration, they have returned as a far more disciplined and threatening unit.

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Jofra Archer has spearheaded the attack with pace and precision, while Nandre Burger has added bite with the new ball, using his left-arm angle and bounce to unsettling effect. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande have complemented them well.

In the middle overs, Ravi Bishnoi has been the go-to wicket-taker, leading the charts with nine scalps, while the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja has further deepened their spin arsenal.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have blown hot and cold, struggling for consistency despite flashes of brilliance. Having lost three of their four games, the former champions sit on the sixth spot.

Their game plan remains the same as they continue to rely on the explosive duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for brisk starts, but both have been inconsistent.

Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has also fizzled out after his opening-match knock.

Much of the scoring burden has fallen on Heinrich Klaasen, whose 184 runs from four innings have kept SRH competitive in patches.

Their problems, however, extend to the bowling department, which appears thin in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins.

The attack has struggled to contain opposition batters, especially in high-scoring conditions, placing added pressure on the batting unit.

For SRH, the challenge will be to deliver a complete performance against a side that has scarcely put a foot wrong. Early wickets and a collective bowling effort will be crucial if they are to disrupt RR's rhythm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Travis Head, Praful Hinge, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.

Match starts 7:30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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