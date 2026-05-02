Leeds United 3-1 Burnley, EPL: Daniel Farke’s Men Take Huge Step Towards Safety

Leeds United took a massive step towards confirming its Premier League status after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Burnley on Friday. The win almost certainly guarantees top tier football at Elland Road next season. Leeds moved nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, the team occupying the third and last relegation spot. Daniel Farke’s men improved to 14th place, above Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham, all of whom have a game in hand. The bottom two, Wolves and Burnley, are already going down.

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EPL: Leeds United vs Burnley
Leeds United's Noah Okafor, right, scores their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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EPL: Burnley vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, second from left, scores their third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Leeds United vs Burnley
Burnley's Jaidon Anthony, left, and Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Burnley vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, second from left, scores their third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Leeds United vs Burnley
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, second from left, scores their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Burnley vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Noah Okafor, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Leeds United vs Burnley
Leeds United's Noah Okafor, right, scores their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Leeds United
Burnley's Maxime Esteve, centre left, and Leeds United's Pascal Struijk challenge for the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Leeds United vs Burnley
Burnley's Jaidon Anthony, left, and Leeds United's Joe Rodon battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Burnley vs Leeds United
Leeds United's Anton Stach, centre, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley, in Leeds, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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