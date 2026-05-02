Leeds United 3-1 Burnley, EPL: Daniel Farke’s Men Take Huge Step Towards Safety
Leeds United took a massive step towards confirming its Premier League status after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Burnley on Friday. The win almost certainly guarantees top tier football at Elland Road next season. Leeds moved nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, the team occupying the third and last relegation spot. Daniel Farke’s men improved to 14th place, above Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham, all of whom have a game in hand. The bottom two, Wolves and Burnley, are already going down.
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