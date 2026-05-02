CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 44 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in a high-profile Indian Premier League clash between the two five-time champions on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, currently ninth on the table with just four points, included young right-arm pacer Krish Bhagat in the side. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made two changes, bringing in Ramakrishna Ghosh for Gurjapneet Singh and Prashant Veer in place of Akeal Hosein.

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Ryan Rickelton Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: CSK Vs MI Ramakrishna Ghosh
Chennai Super Kings' Ramakrishna Ghosh takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, and batting partner Naman Dhir touch gloves during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, center, celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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