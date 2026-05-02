SRH Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2026: Resurgent Knight Riders Face A Tough Away Challenge From Dominant Sunrisers

After a horrid start, KKR have finally found momentum with two consecutive wins but they'll be up against a batting heavy Sunrisers, who are enjoying a five-match winning streak in IPL 2026

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SRH Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2026
SRH takes on KKR in match 45 of IPL 2026 in Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR will be up against SRH in a day fixture at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

  • SRH are running high on a five-match winning streak

  • After a forgetful start, KKR have crawled their way back in the league with two back-to-back wins

A power-packed batting unit at their disposal, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning streak and climb up the ladder when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Sunday.

SRH are on a five-match winning streak and are placed third in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches, that includes six wins and three defeats.

KKR, on the other hand, have been struggling all season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy but have won the their last two games. They are placed eighth in the 10-team tournament.

SRH boast of a strong batting line-up in the form of tournament's second and third highest run-scorer in Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.

In Ishan Kishan, SRH has an explosive batter who can change the complexion of the match on any given day and he has proved that this season.

Australian opener Travis Head also got back among runs with 76 against Mumbai Indians in SRH's last match while chasing an imposing 243 for 5 with six wickets in hand in 18.4 overs.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora have also risen to the occasion with the bat for SRH when called for.

Considering the firepower of SRH's batting unit, KKR's bowling department will have to raise their standards by leaps and bounds to contain their opponents.

On the bowling front, SRH have been boosted by the return of their skipper Pat Cummins.

Besides Cummins, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Reddy and Sakib Hussain too have been playing their part.

SRH would also be high on confidence, having defeated KKR by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens in the first leg.

It promises to be an exciting contest as KKR are on a comeback trail with consecutive wins after five losses and one washed out match.

KKR's bold decision to continue with Rahane as the captain after a woeful IPL 2025 campaign has been the talk of the town as the right-hander has so far failed to inspire his side.

Rahane has shown a transformative approach with flashes of positive intent -- a 67 off 40 against Mumbai Indians and a brisk 41 off 24 against LSG but his leadership and decisions on the field have been questionable.

It needs to seen whether KKR finally includes Rachin Ravindra in the scheme of things as he has been warming the bench so far.

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have also failed to live up to the expectations, while the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell are yet to fire.

KKR haven't been helped by a depleted pace attack and a quiet start from spin spearhead Varun Chakravarthy.

The former champions are mainly reliant on domestic players like Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi.

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Salil Arora (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Travis Head, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Onkar Tarnale, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey.

Match starts at 3:30PM IST.

Q

When and where will the match between SRH and KKR take place?

A

The match between SRH and KKR will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3.

Q

Who will the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026?

A

KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap currently with 433 runs, followed by Abhishek Sharma (425 runs).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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