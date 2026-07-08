India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Contingent Receives Official Send-Off, Team Kit Unveiled For Glasgow

IOA sent off India's 124-member Commonwealth Games contingent and unveiled the official team kit
Mansukh Mandaviya and PT Usha wished Team India success ahead of Glasgow
The Aaquib Wani-designed kit, inspired by 'Invisible Trajectories', was showcased in a ramp walk
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally flagged off the Indian contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, hosting a send-off ceremony in New Delhi that also saw the unveiling of Team India's official ceremonial and competition kits for Glasgow.
The ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA President PT Usha, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal, Deputy Chef de Mission Ravi Bengani, along with athletes, coaches, support staff and other dignitaries.
Designed by designer Aaquib Wani in collaboration with JSW Sports, India's official kit for the Glasgow Games is based on the theme 'Invisible Trajectories'. Athletes also took part in a ramp walk to showcase the ceremonial and competition attire.
Addressing the contingent, Mandaviya encouraged the athletes to compete with confidence while carrying the country's expectations.
"Our athletes are ambassadors of New India's sporting excellence, determination and aspirations. As Team India embarks on its journey to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, I urge every athlete to compete fearlessly, uphold the highest spirit of sportsmanship, and give their very best," Mandaviya said.
Usha said the athletes had earned the honour of representing the country through years of dedication and perseverance.
"Today marks the beginning of another proud chapter for Indian sport. Every athlete wearing the India jersey has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice," Usha said.
"As they leave for Glasgow, they carry with them the hopes of a billion Indians and the values that define our sporting culture. On behalf of the Indian Olympic Association, I wish every member of Team India the very best."
India will be represented by 124 athletes, including both able-bodied and para-athletes, across 10 sports in Glasgow.
The contingent will compete in athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, gymnastics, cycling, lawn bowls and swimming, along with para-athletics, para-wheelchair basketball, para-powerlifting, para-swimming and para-track cycling.