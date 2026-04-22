LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32

Summary of this article
Lucknow host Rajasthan Royals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League
Both the teams are dealing with sheer inconsistency
LSG have lost their last three, RR are winless in their last two games
Rishabh Pant's under pressure Lucknow Super Giants host Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals tonight at the Ekana Stadium in match number 32 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.
Both the teams enter this match with an aim to snap up their losing streaks. While LSG has dropped all the 6 points available in their last 3 matches, RR is looking to rebound after two consecutive defeats against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (57 runs) and Kolkata Knight Riders (4 wickets).
Lucknow, on the other hand, last won a match against KKR on April 9 but since then, they have lost to Gujarat Titans (7 wickets), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (5 wickets) and Punjab Kings (54 runs).
Currently sitting 9th in the standings, Rishabh Pant’s LSG must find consistency. Their batting has struggled to cross the 200-run mark this season, placing immense pressure on Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to deliver.
On the bowling front, Prince Yadav has been a revelation, currently 3rd in the Purple Cap race with 11 wickets.
Despite back-to-back losses, Rajasthan Royals remain in the top 4 but need their middle order to provide better support for their teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The abrasive black soil of the Ekana pitch is expected to favor Rajasthan's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi.
LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
Date: 22 April 2026 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Rishabh Pant (LSG), Riyan Parag (RR)
On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal and Virender Sharma
3rd Umpire: Kannur Swaroopanand
Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty
Current Standings: LSG (9th), PBKS (5th)
LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Matches played - 6
RR wins - 4
LSG wins - 2
LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
LSG Squad: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis.
RR Squad: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.