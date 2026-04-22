LSG Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 32 Today?

Summary of this article
LSG take on RR in IPL 2026 match number 32
Lucknow are winless in their last three matches; Rajasthan has lost two back-to-back games
Get the match prediction and predicted XIs right here
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium, with contrasting momentum defining the contest.
LSG are struggling, having won just two of six matches and still searching for their first home victory this season. Their inconsistent top order and poor form of key batters have been major concerns, putting pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant to steady the innings.
In contrast, RR have enjoyed a stronger campaign with four wins from six, powered by an explosive top order led by young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Despite a slight dip in recent games, their balanced bowling attack gives them an edge, especially on Lucknow’s slower surface.
With RR leading the head-to-head 4-2, they enter as slight favourites, but LSG’s desperation could make this a tightly fought encounter.
LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Based on current form and team balance, Rajasthan Royals head into this clash as slight favorites. As per Google's prediction model, RR hold a 57% chance of winning, while Lucknow Super Giants stand at 43%.
LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav and M. Siddharth
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma and Nandre Burger
What time does the LSG Vs RR match start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST tonight, April 22, 2026.
Where is the match being played?
The game will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the home ground for the Super Giants.
What is the head-to-head record between these two teams?
The Rajasthan Royals lead 4–2 in their 6 total meetings. However, LSG won the most recent encounter in 2025 by a narrow 2-run margin.
How will the pitch behave tonight?
The Ekana track is a typical black-soil surface, which is expected to be slow and dry. It will likely offer significant grip for spinners and favor bowlers using variations.
What is the weather forecast for Lucknow?
Conditions are expected to be dry and warm (around 29°C to 32°C) with no chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over game without interruptions.