LSG Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 32 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals' Brijesh Sharma, center, back to the camera, celebrates with captain Riyan Parag the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP

Rajasthan Royals' Brijesh Sharma, center, back to the camera, celebrates with captain Riyan Parag the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP