Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull Makes History With Two Hundreds On First Class Debut - Stats Highlights

After making 113 in the first innings, Yash Dhull scored an unbeaten 113 in Delhi’s second innings against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy match.

Yash Dhull had been a revelation at the ICC U-19 World Cup. File Photo

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 7:20 pm

Yash Dhull became only the third Indian and ninth batter overall to score hundreds in each innings of his maiden first class match. (More Cricket News)

After making 113 runs off 150 balls with 18 four, the right-hand opening batter went to score an unbeaten 113 off 202 balls with 14 fours and one six in Delhi’s second innings against Tamil Nadu on the fourth day of the Elite, Group H, Ranji Trophy match at Guwahati on Sunday (February 20).

Nari Nari Contractor was the first Indian to achieve this rare feat by making 153 and 102 (not out) on debut for Gujarat against Baroda at Baroda in 1952-53. Maharashtra’s Virag Awate made 126 and 112 against Vidarbha at Nagpur in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season.

Yash Dhull had been a revelation at the Under-19 World Cup in West Indies, in which he scored 229 runs in just four innings at an average of 76.33.

Batting in the middle-order in the tournament, he scored 82 in 100 balls in India's opening game, against South Africa, but then missed two games, against Uganda and Ireland.

On his return, he was unbeaten on a 26-ball 20 as India breezed past Bangladesh in their Super League quarter-final, before hitting a run-a-ball 110 in the Super League semi-final against Australia.

In the final, though, he scored just 17 runs, but he did play a role in getting India to a position of strength alongside Shaik Rasheed (50) as they chased 190 for victory.

The 19-year old who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh during IPL 2022 auction last weekend.

TONS IN EACH INNINGS ON DEBUT FIRST CLASS
(Scores - Batter - Opponent - Venue - Season)

148 & 111 - Arthur Morris (New South Wales) - Queensland - Sydney - 1940-41;
152 & 102* - Nari Contractor (Gujarat) - Baroda - Baroda - 1952-53;
132* & 110 - Aamer Malik (Lahore City A) - Railways - Lahore - 1979-80;
130 & 100* - Noor Ali Zadran (Afghanistan) - Zimbabwe XI - Mutare - 2009-10;
158 & 103* - Tharanga Indika (Police Sports) - Seeduwa CC - Colombo - 2010-11;
126 & 112 - Virag Awate (Maharashtra) - Vidarbha - Nagpur - 2012-13;
154* & 109* - Travis Dean (Victoria) - Queensland - Melbourne - 2015-16;
102 & 142 - Haji Murad (Amo Region) - Speen Ghar Region - A.K Town 2017-18;
113 &113* - Yash Dhull (Delhi) - Tamil Nadu - Guwahati -  2021-22.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Ruturaj Gaikwad Departs Early; India - 43/1

