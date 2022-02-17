Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Ranji Trophy: India U-19 Stars Yash Dhull, Raj Angad Bawa Make Sensational Debuts

After the high of winning ICC U-19 World Cup title and sealing IPL deals, Yash Dhull and Raj Angad Bawa proved their worth in Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

Delhi's Yash Dhull hit 113 off 150 balls against Tamil Nadu. Courtesy: Delhi Capitals

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 3:59 pm

After helping India win a record-extending fifth ICC U-19 World Cup, captain Yash Dhull and all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa started the so-called graduation in the right earnest. (More Cricket News)

Dhull scored a century while Bawa took a wicket off his first ball in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday.

Dhull, the 19-year-old Delhi batter, hit 113 off 150 balls with the help of 18 fours against Tamil Nadu in an Elite Group H match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The First Class debutant opened the innings and helped steady Delhi, who were struggling at 67/3 in 13 overs, with a magnificent ton. He finally got out in the 50th over.

In the process, Dhull has joined a prestigious list of players who have scored a century in the Ranji Trophy. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, current India captain Rohit Sharma, domestic legend Amol Mujumdar are among others who have done so.

Dhull also kept the tradition of India U-19 captains hitting centuries on their First Class debut. Before him, Vijay Zol (110 vs New Zealand A in 2013), Prithvi Shaw (120 vs Tamil Nadu in 2017), Priyam Garg (117 vs Goa) have scored tons on debut.

Dhull was one of the break stars in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. And he earned an INR 50 lakh contract with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.

Elsewhere, his India U-19 teammate Raj Angad Bawa picked up a wicket off his first ball in Ranji Trophy when he dismissed Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal at Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar.

The 19-year-old Chandigarh player also got the second wicket of the innings, that of Akshath Reddy.

Bawa was the player of the ICC U-19 World Cup final against England in North Sound, Antigua. He took a five-wicket haul the scored a brisk 35 off 54 to help India chase down a target of 190 runs for the fifth title.

Bawa landed an INR 2 crore deal with Punjab Kings at the IPL auction.

Ranji Trophy, the country's premier domestic cricket tournament, returns after a year's gap.

