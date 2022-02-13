IPL Auction 2022: Raj Bawa, India's U-19 Star, Goes To Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals Rope In Yash Dhull

India’s U-19 World Cup star Raj Angad Bawa made it big in his maiden IPL as he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 2 crore at the concluding day of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. His captain Yash Dhull went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs.

First Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup, Bawa proved his mettle in West Indies with both bat and ball and proved to be one of the backbones in their title-winning campaign. He also hit a 162 not out against Uganda – the highest score by an Indian in the tournament.

Up at a base price of 20 lakhs, Sunrisers Hyderabad generated interest initially before their joined by five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings joined in late and was a part of the bidding war for the youngster before having the last laugh.

However, Dhull went to his favourite franchise Delhi Capitals but at a much lesser price than expected. A smart and steady batsman, Dhull generated interest from Punjab King and Delhi Capitals, but it was however the GMR-owned franchise who got their man.

Their teammate at the ICC U-19 World Cup, fast-bowling Rajvardhan Hangargekar was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for a good price of Rs 1.5 crore. Mumbai Indians initiated the bidding war and were joined by CSK.

A pacer with a good build, Hangargekar is certainly worth investing and can form a lethal attack with the likes of Deepak Chahar, if given a chance. However, it was sad day for India’s highest wicket-taker in the U-19 World Cup Vicky Otswal who went unsold.