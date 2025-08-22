Ruben Dias Extends Contract With Manchester City Until June 2029

Ruben Dias has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until June 2029
Since joining from Benfica in 2020, he has made over 200 appearances, kept 55 Premier League clean sheets, and won nine trophies, including the 2023 treble
The 28-year-old aims to continue thriving at City, building on his contributions and success
Ruben Dias has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City.
The defender’s new deal will run through to June 2029, with his previous contract expiring in the summer of 2027.
Dias joined the club in 2020 from boyhood club Benfica and got off to the perfect start, winning the Premier League in his first season.
The Portugal international has since won the league title three further times while making 145 appearances in the competition, keeping 55 clean sheets and scoring three goals.
Dias has made over 200 appearances for Man City in all competitions and has won nine trophies in his five seasons, including the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup treble in 2023.
The 28-year-old believes his contract reflects his success at the club, where he hopes to continue thriving for the foreseeable future.
“I’m very happy with all of it,” Dias told the club website.
“I think mostly with the opportunity to play four or five more years at this level of this kind of ambition.
“The Premier League was where I set the standard of being top or not [and I’m proud] to have the opportunity of extending and fighting for nine or 10 years in this club at this level.
“I’ve obviously won many things since I came and hopefully I’ll win more, but just the achievement of playing at this level for nine or 10 years, just by itself, is one I will be very proud of.
“In a way this is a big celebration of what happened and all the memories I have in this club and all the titles and all the effort. In a way I could say this is the special moment.”