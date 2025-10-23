Lionel Messi Extends Inter Miami Contract: Argentine Superstar To Stay With MLS Club Through 2028 Season

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano commented on Messi’s influence: "To enjoy him, watching him enjoy doing the things he is doing, he’s very, very competitive and he tries to translate that to the team. The best way to help him is trying to do the right things ... he has to be comfortable on the pitch. He’s comfortable when things are working in the right way. With him, when we do things the right way, we’ll have many chances to have success."