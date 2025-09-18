Lionel Messi Contract: Argentine Star Agrees New Inter Miami Deal - Report

The 38-year-old Messi has 20 goals — second-most in the league — and 11 assists in Major League Soccer play this season

Associated Press
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Lionel Messi AP Photo
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Messi was rumoured to with a move to Saudi Pro League with Ronaldo

  • Inter Miami has been pushing for Messi to re-sign for some time for countless reasons

  • Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a two and a half-year contract

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are reviewing the final details of a contract extension that would keep the Argentine soccer great with the club into at least 2026 and possibly beyond, a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The talks on what will be structured as a multi-year deal have been ongoing for months, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Messi nor the team has revealed details.

Inter Miami did not respond to a request for comment. ESPN and USA Today both reported Wednesday that the deal was close to being finalized.

Inter Miami has been pushing for Messi to re-sign for some time for countless reasons, but one is that the team desperately wants him to still be on the roster when its new stadium near Miami International Airport is supposed to be opened next year.

The team has been selling ticket packages and taking deposits on seats in the new park for more than a year, and it’s reasonable to think that demand for such seats would be lower if Messi was no longer on the team.

The 38-year-old Messi has 20 goals — second-most in the league — and 11 assists in Major League Soccer play this season.

He joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a 2½-year contract, one that was worth an estimated $150 million at the time. Messi was MLS’ MVP last season, even in a year where he missed 15 of Inter Miami’s 34 regular-season matches with injuries or commitments to Argentina’s national team.

He has helped the team win its first two trophies, the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield for having the best record in MLS last season.

The club has seen a massive rise in global popularity with Messi being on the roster and would figure to benefit even more if he remains with Inter Miami into 2026 — when Messi and Argentina will aim to defend their World Cup title.

