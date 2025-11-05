Cristiano Ronaldo Backs Amorim, Says Under-Fire Man United Boss Can't Perform 'Miracles'

Cristiano Ronaldo also Manchester United to undergo structural changes, stressing the need for an identity and a stronger foundation for future success

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim
File photo of Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. Photo: File
  • Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Manchester United's current structure

  • Ruben Amorim struggled as manager, finishing 15th in Premier League.

  • United has had a mixed start to the season but recent form shows promise

  • Ronaldo believes change is necessary for success and identity

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is doing "his best" but insists that his compatriot cannot be expected to perform miracles.

Amorim endured a difficult season in 2024-25, after replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

United finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst-ever finish, and lost out to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

They endured a difficult start this season as well, winning just two of their opening six fixtures, but have since turned a corner, picking up three wins on the trot for the first time under Amorim, before being held to a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Those wins, against Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton, marked the first time United recorded three straight victories in the Premier League since last year, under Ten Hag.

Despite their recent uptick in form, Ronaldo – who left United in 2022 by mutual consent after falling out with the higher-ups and then-boss Ten Hag – still believes the club requires broader structural change.

"We all have to be honest and say they are not on a good path," Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in a recent interview.

"They need to change. It's not only about the coach and players, in my opinion, it's much more.

"I'm sad because it's one of the most important clubs in the world, a club that I still have in my heart."

The 40-year-old argued that United lack the identity and internal foundations that once defined their success.

"You have to work with smart people to create a base for the future as Manchester did so many years ago with Nicky Butt, Gary [Neville], [Roy] Keane, [David] Beckham," he added.

"They became big players but had youth. Manchester United right now don't have a structure.

"I hope that changes in the present future because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century."

When Morgan asked if it pains him to see United struggle, the Portuguese captain replied instantly: "Of course, because I played there for many years. I won the Champions League, the Golden Ball there. I won many titles there. I love that club."

Reflecting on Amorim’s situation specifically, Ronaldo stressed that the manager is making the most of what he has in front of him.

"He is doing his best. What is he going to do? Miracles? That's impossible. As we say in Portugal, miracles you get in [the Sanctuary of] Fatima," Ronaldo said.

"The players that United have are good players but some of them don't have [in their] mind what Manchester United is, and that makes it hard."

