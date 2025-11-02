Nottingham Forest 2-2 Man United, English Premier League: Amad's Late Heroics Salvage Point For Lacklustre Red Devils

Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 against Manchester United in English Premier League
Amad Diallo scored late stunning goal to rescue a point for Man United
Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona scord for Forest
Amad Diallo scored a stunning late volley to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The Red Devils appeared poised for defeat on the first anniversary of Ruben Amorim's appointment as manager after making a dreadful start to the second half.
United were leading at the interval through Casemiro's header from a 34th-minute Bruno Fernandes corner, one which the hosts insisted should not have been awarded.
However, quickfire goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona in the space of 102 seconds turned the game on its head after the break.
Yet, Amad intervened in magnificent fashion with nine minutes remaining to secure a share of the spoils, and almost snatched all three points in the dying moments when his last-gasp strike was cleared off the line by Murillo.
United could have gone second in the Premier League table with a victory, but the draw still sees them climb a place to fifth, while Forest remain in 18th position.
Data Debrief: Forest's set-piece struggles continue
Exactly a year since he took charge at United, Amorim named an unchanged starting XI in the Premier League for the first time in his 37th top-flight match in charge. Even though their three-game winning run came to an end, Amad's late goal meant United maintained momentum going into next week's trip to Tottenham.
Casemiro broke the deadlock with his 15th headed goal scored in Europe's big five leagues, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (17) the only central midfielder to better that tally since the start of the 2015-16 season.
However, the goals from Gibbs-White and Savona were the quickest on record that United had conceded two goals from the start of the second half in a Premier League game, with the two goals arriving within four minutes and 33 seconds of the second half.
Nevertheless, Amad rescued a point, meaning Forest have now conceded 16 Premier League goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in 2025, more than any other side.
It also marked the first time the Red Devils had scored twice in a league game with both goals coming via corners since their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in December 2019.