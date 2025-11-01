Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Man United Face Nottingham; Arsenal Take On Burnley

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush Updates: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Premier League 2025-26 night, with six matches on the line. Get all the updates right here.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Premier League 2025-26 night, with six matches on the line. Get all the updates right here.