Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Leave Manchester United With Immediate Effect

Cristiano Ronaldo conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticising manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year spell at MUFC is set to end.
Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year spell at MUFC is set to end. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:23 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments. 

 

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

Cristiano Ronaldo too put out of a statement. He wrote, “Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best”.

 

Tags

Sports Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Football English Premier League (EPL) Portugal National Football Team Erik Ten Hag Old Trafford Sir Alex Ferguson
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read