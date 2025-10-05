Manchester United won 2-0 vs Sunderland in English Premier League
Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko scored goals for the Red Devils
United secured their fourth victory in eight Premier League matches
Ruben Amorim claimed Manchester United were "good, not perfect" during their 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford.
First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko helped ease the growing pressure on the Portuguese boss.
Saturday's victory means the Red Devils have won four of their last eight Premier League games (drawn one, lost three), as many wins as in their previous 21 (drawn five, lost 12), while five of their 10 wins under Amorim in the competition have come against newly promoted sides.
United have now won three of their four home games this term, but are yet to register a victory on the road.
"Of course, it's so much better to win games. We were a team that were an adult team," Amorim said.
"We didn't play well all the game, but we had our moments and we defended well. I think Senne [Lammens] did a great job and gave us confidence.
"It was a good day, not a perfect day, but to win like this with a clean sheet is important for our team. Every team, especially the big teams, need to win every game at home, but we need to perform the same way at home and away."
After going goalless in his first five Premier League outings for Man Utd, Sesko has now scored in back-to-back league matches - his first scoring streak since netting in five straight games for RB Leipzig between December 2024 and January 2025.
"He has the potential to do so much more," Amorim added. "That is the good thing for Ben; the small details, not just the goals.
"Of course, he lives for goals and the media puts a lot of pressure on him to score as a striker, but the important thing is that every time we kicked the ball today, he was there.
"We have to build [him] up because, in this club, we have to perform, but he’s doing really well. He's working really well and, again, he has a lot to improve."
Meanwhile, Sunderland have failed to score in three of their seven Premier League games this season; only Aston Villa (four) have been unable to find the net more often in the English top flight.
"The main takeaway from this game doesn't define our start to the season," Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris insisted. "It is a strong reminder, and this is a good lesson for us today."