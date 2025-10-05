Manchester United won 2-0 against Sunderland in Premier League
Ruben Amorim won his 50th game in charge of United
Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko scored to secure the win
Ruben Amorim's 50th game in charge of Manchester United ended in victory as Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko scored in a 2-0 win over Sunderland, easing the pressure on their under-fire head coach.
Amorim was forced to defend his use of a 3-4-3 formation once again at Friday's pre-match press conference, and though he stuck with his preferred system at Old Trafford, five changes to United's starting lineup gave them a renewed energy.
Having taken the place of Matheus Cunha, Mount gave United an eighth-minute lead when he steered a smart volley home from just inside the area, capping an 18-pass move.
United pressed for more goals but were denied by Robin Roefs, who saved efforts from Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbuemo before tipping Bruno Fernandes’ strike onto the bar, though he could do nothing to stop Sesko’s 31st-minute finish after Dalot’s long throw glanced off Nordi Mukiele.
Regis Le Bris matched United's formation when he introduced Dan Ballard in the 37th minute, and Sunderland immediately improved as Granit Xhaka tested debutant goalkeeper Senne Lammens from range.
The Black Cats also had a penalty award overturned after Sesko challenged Trai Hume, while Ballard headed just wide from the subsequent corner. They struggled to carve out clear-cut chances in the second half, though, with their hopes fading after substitute Chemsdine Talbi shot straight at Lammens in the 90th minute.
The result lifts United within one point of Sunderland in the Premier League table before the international break, with the Red Devils eighth on 10 points and the Black Cats still sixth.
Data Debrief: Respite for Ruben
There has been little for Amorim to celebrate throughout his United tenure, but he did at least mark his 50th match in the job with three points.
However, among the last 10 United managers to reach 50 competitive games at the helm, only Dave Sexton (18) and Tommy Docherty (15) have managed fewer wins than Amorim's 19 in their first half-century (12 draws, 19 defeats).
This is the first time United have won three consecutive home Premier League games since August 2023, but with Liverpool away to come after the break, the Red Devils will need to improve on the road.
Amorim remains insistent that his team are getting better, and Mount's opener capped an excellent move. The 18 passes in the build-up to that strike are joint-most for any goal in the Premier League this season and the most by United for a league goal since September 2023, when Fernandes netted against Burnley (also 18).