English Premier League 2025-26: Ruben Amorim Rues Manchester United's Loss Of Control In West Ham United Draw

Manchester United held 1-1 by West Ham United in mid-week PL action
Diogo Dalot's opener was cancelled by Soungoutou Magassa's 83rd minute strike
Hammers languish at the bottom of the table; Red Devils remain 8th with 22 points
Ruben Amorim lamented Manchester United's loss of control as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham on Thursday.
United had looked set to get back to winning ways at home after Diogo Dalot's opener just before the hour, but Soungoutou Magassa struck the equaliser in the 83rd minute.
Since the start of last season, only West Ham (17) have conceded more Premier League goals from corners than United's 15, with Magassa turning in the rebound from Noussair Mazraoui's clearance off the line.
United had 64.9% possession throughout the game and had 17 shots overall worth 1.6 expected goals (xG), but only managed to get four on target, as well as Bruno Fernandes hitting the woodwork.
And Amorim was left frustrated by the lack of consistency his side showed as they let a lead slip for the third time in five games.
"We should have closed the game with the ball because the game was there to win," Amorim told BBC Match of the Day.
"We knew that we needed to defend the advantage far from our goal, but the long ball, Bowen won the first touch and took it to the corner and tried to win the corner. They won the corner, and we cannot suffer a goal.
"I think the overall performance was not perfect. We had our moments, but we lost control in the game in some minutes in the first half and in the second half, especially after the goal. The game was clearly ours to win, and we had an opportunity with Cunha to finish the game.
"It is really frustrating because you look at the game, you have the game under control, and we didn't win."
Dalot netted his fourth Premier League goal for United, with this the first he has scored in the competition at Old Trafford (74th home league appearance).
He scored with his only shot of the game, and at the other end, made two interceptions, and also noted that United need to be stronger when they take the lead.
"Obviously disappointed. We have to control much more of the game, especially at Old Trafford," Dalot told Sky Sports.
"We cannot get as anxious as we get. We were a bit more sloppy with the ball in possession. Obviously disappointed with the draw, we had the game there.
"It's a solution we need to find. It can be various things. It shouldn't be like this. You fight for 60 minutes to score a goal, and when it happens, you should keep doing the same things.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't hold the result. In the end, we have to look to ourselves. It's more our fault."