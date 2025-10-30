Nottingham Forest Vs Man United Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Ruben Amorim takes his Man United side to ailing Nottingham Forest
Red Devils are on a three-match winning run
Morgan Gibbs-White praised Ruben Amorim's "incredible" revival at MUFC
Morgan Gibbs-White took the time to applaud Ruben Amorim's "incredible" recent revival at Manchester United ahead of their clash at the City Ground on Saturday.
After a slow start to the campaign, which included an early exit from the EFL Cup to League Two side Grimsby Town, Amorim's position at Old Trafford was under threat.
However, after a run of three consecutive Premier League wins, the first time the club has done so since between May and August 2024, the feel-good factor is back at United.
One of those results was against rivals Liverpool at Anfield, and Forest captain Gibbs-White believes the Red Devils made the right choice by sticking with Amorim.
"It's been incredible to see. Obviously, they've been going through a tough time in the past couple of years," Gibbs-White told Stan Sport.
"But they've stuck with the gaffer and the past four or five games you're starting to see how United should play, that grit and that determination to want to play for the badge.
"I feel like it's been incredible to see, it's something I feel like the league has missed.
"All we can do is focus on ourselves, we can't focus on how Man United are doing and how their performances are, because if we do that we’re just almost bowing down to them.
"We've got to focus on what we want to do and how we can win the game. I feel like this week we've already started to implement some ideas.
"Obviously, we've still got a few more days until the game, so I'm sure the gaffer [Sean Dyche] will have more ideas about how we can beat them."
And part of United's upturn in fortunes is the form of Bryan Mbeumo, who is placing no limits on what he can achieve at the club after his brace against Brighton last weekend.
Mbeumo played a starring role in United's latest victory at Old Trafford, scoring twice in the second half as Amorim's team moved up to sixth in the Premier League table.
The Cameroon international, who arrived from Brentford in a reported £71m deal in the summer, has scored four times in nine appearances in the top-flight this season.
"I always try to aim big in everything I do," Mbeumo said. "I try to not set limits on myself, on what I can reach. I'm just going to work and try to do as the best I possibly can."
But when looking back at his double against the Seagulls, Mbeumo continued to be astounded by the noise generated inside a revitalised Old Trafford.
"Honestly, it's so good," Mbeumo added. "The atmosphere is crazy here. The fans are unbelievable. It is always good to score, but especially here.
"With the goals, even when we have the ball, when we win a tackle.
"When we win a throw-in, win a foul. Everything is great here, and I wish we could play every game here."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest – Neco Williams
With Forest's normally potent attack misfiring of late, they may need to turn to the creativity of forward-thinking full-back Neco Williams to try and breach the United defence.
Against Bournemouth, no Forest player had more shots than Williams (three), while he also registered team-high totals for interceptions (two) and tackles won (two).
Manchester United – Bryan Mbeumo
After a slow start to life at Old Trafford, Mbeumo delivered a sensational display against Brighton last time out.
Indeed, he has now scored or assisted in each of his last three games for United (three goals, one assist), continuing his early-year form from his time at Brentford.
Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (19 goals, three assists) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (15 goals, seven assists) have been involved in more Premier League goals in 2025 than Mbeumo (14 goals, six assists).
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
The Opta predictive model slightly favours Dyche's side even though they have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches (D1), including the last four in a row without scoring.
Indeed, Forest have not lost five top-flight games in a row since October 2022, while they last suffered five consecutive league defeats without a goal back in January 2004 in the second tier.
But they have won their last three league games against the Red Devils, last winning four consecutively against United between February 1909 and September 1910.
United have, however, won their last three Premier League matches, their best winning run in one season since a run of four in February 2024. The Red Devils were one of three sides to win 100% of their games in October, along with Arsenal and Aston Villa.
In addition, from MD3 onwards, only Arsenal (16) have picked up more league points than United (15 – W5 L2), while Amorim's team are the leading scorers in the division in that time (14).
But they have lost their last two away league games against Forest, last losing three in a row at the City Ground between August 1965 and October 1967.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest – 38.1%
Draw – 26.5%
Manchester United – 35.4%