Cricket

Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 3: Delhi Struggling Despite Yash Dhull's Unbeaten Ton Against TN

Delhi ended the day at 264 for 8 in response to Tamil Nadu's mammoth 674 for 6 declared, with Yash Dhull staying unbeaten on 103 runs off 189 balls

yash dhull delhi vs tamil nadu ranji trophy group c
Yash Dhull bats on Day 3 of the Delhi vs Tamil Nadu match in Ranji Trophy Group C. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info_icon

Yash Dhull's fighting century was not enough for Delhi as the hosts trailed Tamil Nadu by 410 runs in their first innings on the third and penultimate day of the Group D Ranji Trophy match in New Delhi on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Resuming on overnight score of 43 for no loss in reply to Tamil Nadu's mammoth 674 for 6 declared, Dhull stood tall and remained unbeaten on 103 off 189 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes, single-handedly pushing Delhi's total to 264 for 8 in 97 overs.

Besides Dhull, wicket-keeper Pranav Rajvanshi made 40, while Sanat Sangwan (36) and Harsh Tyagi (35) shared 74 runs for the first wicket.

For Tamil Nadu, medium pacer M Mohammed (2/30), Washington Sundar (2/42) and left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh (2/48) shared six wicket between them.

In Guwahati, Assam were staring at a defeat after struggling to 144 for 7 in their second innings against Chandigarh, taking an overall lead of just 36 runs with one full day's play remaining.

India middle-order batter Rinku Singh plays for Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. - File photo
Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 3: Ton-Up Aryan Juyal, Rinku Singh Keep UP Afloat Against Haryana

BY PTI

In response to Assam's 266 in the first innings, Chandigarh scored 374 after resuming at the overnight score of 301 for 5.

Raj Bawa made 146, while skipper Manan Vohra and Mayank Sidhu scored 59 and 57 respectively.

For Assam right-arm pacer Mukhtar Hussain took three wickets for 61 runs.

It was a sad outing for Assam in the second innings as the top five batters got starts but could not convert them into big scores, leaving the side at a precarious 144 for 7.

Parvej Musaraf (27), Rahul Hazarika (22), Abhishek Thakuri (24), skipper Danish Das (24) and Sibsankar Roy (19) all got starts but gave away their wickets.

Medium pacer Jagjit Singh (4/39) was the wrecker-in-chief for Chandigarh.

In Rajkot, India discard Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 75 and Sheldon Jackson was unbeaten on 57 as he duo shared a 96-run stand for the third wicket to take Saurashtra to 177 for 2 in reply to Chhatisgarh's 578 for 7 declared in the first innings.

Brief Scores

In New Delhi: Tamil Nadu 674 for 6 decl in 158.2 overs vs Delhi 264 for 8 in 97 overs (Yash Dhull 103 not out; M Mohammed 2/30).

In Guwahati: Assam 266 & 144 for 7 in 55 overs (Parvei Musaraf 27; Jagjit Singh 4/39) vs Chandigarh 374 all out in 102.4 overs (Raj Bawa 146; Mukhtar Hussain 3/61).

In Rajkot: Chhatisgarh 578 for 7 decl in 174 overs (Amandeep Khare 203 not out, Sanjeet Desai 146; Navneet Vora 2/76) vs Saurashtra 177 for 2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 75 not out, Sheldon Jackson 57 not out; Shashank Singh 1/16).

