Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 3: Ton-Up Aryan Juyal, Rinku Singh Keep UP Afloat Against Haryana

Hard-hitting India batter Rinku Singh struck 89 off 110 balls, scoring 25 off 20 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal, who went wicket-less in 11 overs for 57 runs

rinku singh domestic cricket file photo
India middle-order batter Rinku Singh plays for Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. Photo: File photo
Young skipper Aryan Juyal continued his fine form to slam an unbeaten century, while Rinku Singh smashed a brisk fifty as Uttar Pradesh reached 267/6 in reply to Haryana's 453 in their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Lucknow on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Rinku hit 89 off 110 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, scoring 25 off 20 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal, who went wicket-less in 11 overs for 57 runs.

Juyal, who missed a century by eight runs in their last match against Bengal, got to his fourth first class hundred and was unbeaten on 118 from 196 balls (13x4, 1x6) as UP cut their deficit to 186 runs on the third day.

On a forgettable day for Chahal, Aman Kumar, Harshal Patel and Jayant Yadav bagged two wickets apiece for Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh cricket team in action - (PTI Photo)
Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 2: Spinners Put Punjab In Command, Take 70-Run First Innings Lead Over MP

Earlier, Chahal added 10 runs to his overnight total before Hayana's innings ended at 453 with Shivam Sharma dismissing the India leg-spinner to return figures of 4/95.

At Mullanpur, opener Jaskaranvir Singh Paul shone with an unbeaten 117 on debut, leading Punjab to a commanding position against Madhya Pradesh.

Building on their 70-run first innings lead, Punjab posted 265/3 at stumps on day four, extending their overall lead to 335 runs.

Jaskaranvir's patient 273-ball knock, studded with nine fours and one six, was instrumental in keeping MP's attack -- comprising Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kulwant Khejroliya -- at bay.

He forged a solid 109-run opening partnership with Abhay Choudhary (46 off 129 balls) before two quick wickets fell.

Anmolpreet Singh then provided valuable support with a brisk 72 off 108 balls (7x4), helping Punjab consolidate their position.

Brief Scores

In Lucknow: Haryana 453; 191.2 overs (Himanshu Rana 114, Dheeru Singh 103, Ankit Kumar 77, Sumit Kumar 61, Yuzvendra Chahal 48; Shivam Sharma 4/95, Vipraj Nigam 3/129, Yash Dayal 2/56). Uttar Pradesh 267/6; 70 overs (Aryan Juyal 118 batting, Rinku Singh 89).

In Mullanpur: Punjab 277 and 265/3; 90 overs (Jaskaranvir Singh Paul 115 batting, Anmolpreet Singh 72, Abhay Choudhary 46). Madhya Pradesh 207.

In Alur: Kerala 161/3; 50 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 63, Sachin Baby 23 batting) vs Karnataka.

