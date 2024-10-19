Cricket

Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 2: Spinners Put Punjab In Command, Take 70-Run First Innings Lead Over MP

Punjab's spin trio of Mayank Markande, Sukhwinder Singh, and Naman Dhir claimed two wickets each, complementing left arm pacer Gurnoor Brar's impressive 3/36 to give Punjab a crucial 70-run first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group C clash on Saturday

Madhya Pradesh cricket team in action (PTI Photo)
While India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh went wicketless, returning figures of 0/35 from 14 overs, it was Brar who provided Punjab with a strong start.

The young left-arm quick struck twice in two balls, removing Himanshu Mantri (10) and Subhranshu Senapati (0), leaving MP struggling at 30/2 in 10.5 overs.

Rajat Patidar (90) and skipper Shubham Sharma (61) then steadied the ship for Madhya Pradesh.

Patidar, regaining form after a lean Duleep Trophy campaign, struck three fours and eight sixes, while Sharma supported him well with nine boundaries.

However, young off-spinner Naman Dhir broke the partnership, dismissing both set batters and finishing with superb figures of 6-1-5-2.

Sharma was dismissed for 61 (101 balls), while Patidar fell for 90 (178b), narrowly missing out on a century.

Leg-spinner Markande (2/46 from 12.5 overs) wrapped up the tail, dismissing Avesh Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya, as Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 207 in 73.5 overs in reply to Punjab's 277.

Off-spinner Sukhwinder Singh also chipped in with 2/47.

Earlier, Punjab’s Salil Arora was dismissed without adding to his overnight total on the second ball of the day, as Punjab's first innings lasted just 5.5 overs into day two, adding only 23 runs to their overnight total.

Rain frustrates Bengal

Rain and a wet outfield coupled with a poor drainage system at Kalyani in the northern outskirts of Kolkata resulted in no play for the second consecutive day in Bengal's home match against Bihar, leaving the home side frustrated.

Bengal, who secured three points from their drawn opening match against Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow due to a first-innings lead, now face increased pressure.

Another draw in this match will leave them with a challenging task in the remaining rounds.

To make matters worse, Bengal may be without key players for upcoming fixtures, with batting mainstay Abhimanyu Easwaran, pace spearhead Mukesh Kumar, and wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel likely to be called up for India A's tour of Australia.

In Alur, Sachin Baby held the fort with an unbeaten 23 along with Sanju Samson who was batting on 15 as Kerala were 161/3 against Karnataka in another rain-interrupted day.

Only 27 overs were possible on day two, and Rohan Kunnummal's splendid knock ended at 63. He smashed one six and 10 fours in his 88-ball knock.

Chahal shines with bat

In Lucknow, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a resolute unbeaten 38 from 114 balls after a solid 113-run stand from Dheeru Singh (103; 256b) and Sumit Kumar (61; 191b) as Haryana ended the day on 431 for nine against Uttar Pradesh.

Coming in at No 10, Chahal hit five boundaries as he along with last man Aman Kumar (8; 37b) frustrated UP bowlers in a 35-run unbroken stand.

Brief Scores

In Mullanpur: Punjab 277; 95.5 overs (Salil Arora 101, Sukhwinder Singh 66; Kulwant Khejroliya 3/58). Madhya Pradesh 207; 73.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 90, Shubham Sharma 61; Gurnoor Brar 3/36).

In Lucknow: Haryana 242/6; 90 overs (Himanshu Rana 114, Dheeru Singh 103, Ankit Kumar 77, Sumit Kumar 61, Yuzvendra Chahal 38 batting; Shivam Sharma 3/91, Vipraj Nigam 3/129) vs Uttar Pradesh.

In Alur: Kerala 161/3; 50 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 63, Sachin Baby 23 batting) vs Karnataka.

