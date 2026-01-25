Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A: Andhra Humble Holders Vidarbha To Reach Summit; Jharkhand Behind Holders At 3rd

Andhra secured the top spot with 29 points, followed by Vidarbha and Jharkhand, setting up a tight finish for the knockout qualifications

P
PTI
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A result
Vidarbha's Ravikumar Samarth being congratulated on his half century on the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand, in Nagpur, Maharashtra Photo: PTI
  • Andhra Pradesh defeated reigning champions Vidarbha

  • AP are very close to qualifying for the quarter-finals

  • Jharkhand are just one point adrift of Vidarbha at 3rd

Andhra surged to the top of the Group A pecking order with an emphatic eight-wicket win over defending champions Vidarbha in their Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday.

Set a target of 259, Andhra, who resumed their second innings at overnight 93 for one, completed the task in 56.1 overs, with Shaik Rasheed remaining unbeaten on a magnificent century.

Rasheed slammed 132 off 144 balls, and was involved in a third wicket stand of 145 runs with skipper Ricky Bhui (64 not out off 92 balls), which sealed the game in favour of Andhra on the fourth and final evening.

Rasheed was batting on 50 when the stumps were drawn on the third day.

After the early departure of first-innings top-scorer Abhishek Reddy, Rasheed found an able ally in wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, as the two added 99 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.

Nachiket Bhute (2/83) was the only bowler from Vidarbha to get wickets in Andhra's second innings, reflecting the home team's dominance in the chase.

The result marks a fine comeback for Andhra, who conceded a handy first-innings lead of 67 runs after being bowled out for 228 in reply to Vidarbha's 295.

Andhra secured the top spot with 29 points, followed by Vidarbha and Jharkhand, setting up a tight finish for the knockout qualifications.

In Lucknow, visitors Jharkhand inflicted on Uttar Pradesh a humiliating innings and 301- run defeat after bundling the home team out for 84 in their second innings.

Saurabh Shekhar was the wrecker in chief for Jharkhand, bagging 5/16, while there were two wickets apiece for Jatin Pandey and Sahil Raj.

Brief Scores:

In Anantapur: Vidarbha 295 and 191 all out in 55.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 51, Yash Rathod 56; Kavuri Saiteja 4/28) lost to Andhra (Target 259) 228 and 259/2 in 56.1 overs (Shaik Rasheed 132 not out, Ricky Bhui 64; Nachiket Bhute 2/83) by 8 wickets.

In Lucknow: Jharkhand 1st innings 561/6 declared beat Uttar Pradesh 176 and 84 all out in 27.4 overs (Aryan Juyal 24; Saurabh Shekhar 5/16) by innings and 301 runs.

In Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadu 286 and 316 all out (Athish SR 88, Guruswamy Ajitesh 49; Badal Biswal 3/56) beat Odisha 148 and 247 all out in 83. 5 overs (Anil Parida 98; Nidhish Rajgopal 2/9, R Sai Kishore 2/43, P Vidyuth 2/46, Sonu Yadav 2/39) by 207 runs.

Published At:
