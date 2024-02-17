Yash Dhull scored an unbeaten 57 after debutant Gagan Vats hit an impressive 66 as Delhi ended the second day's play against Odisha at 187 for 2 in an inconsequential group D Ranji Trophy match in New Delhi on Saturday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Odisha were all out for 440 in their first innings and Delhi still need 254 runs to ensure three points from the final match of the season in which there has been more lows than highs for the team from the national capital.